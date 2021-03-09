Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin 'getting serious,' spills insider

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 09, 2021

The drastic age difference between them is not much of an issue for Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin

Things are getting serious between Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin as the couple is thinking about taking their relationship to the next level. 

According to a source, the drastic age difference between the two is not much of an issue amongst them. 

"He's been telling friends how much she means to him and how into her he is," said the source.

"She grew up in the industry and knows how all this works," the source added about Hamlin. "It's a different type of maturity, and they really don't feel the age difference."

The insider went on to say how the two have been inseparable.

"They've been inseparable and have been going back and forth between Miami and LA," according to the source.

Disick and Hamlin went Instagram official and announced their relationship to the world on February 14.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle 'feels at peace' after speaking the truth about royal rift

Meghan Markle 'feels at peace' after speaking the truth about royal rift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not name daughter after Princess Diana

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not name daughter after Princess Diana
Meghan Markle's half-sister lashes out, says she has 'narcissistic personality disorder’

Meghan Markle's half-sister lashes out, says she has 'narcissistic personality disorder’
‘Abolish the monarchy!’: Internet riled up after Harry, Meghan Markle interview

‘Abolish the monarchy!’: Internet riled up after Harry, Meghan Markle interview
Meghan Markle gives a lesson on ‘respect and boundaries’ in new Oprah clip

Meghan Markle gives a lesson on ‘respect and boundaries’ in new Oprah clip

Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana: New photo from set of 'Spencer' emerges

Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana: New photo from set of 'Spencer' emerges
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Archie stun in new family photo

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Archie stun in new family photo
Did Princess Diana foresee Prince Harry's departure from Royal Family?

Did Princess Diana foresee Prince Harry's departure from Royal Family?
Dolly Parton celebrates Women’s Day with inspiring message

Dolly Parton celebrates Women’s Day with inspiring message
Zac Efron begins production on second season of 'Down to Earth' across Australia

Zac Efron begins production on second season of 'Down to Earth' across Australia
Kendall Jenner desperate to become mother: 'I want kids badly'

Kendall Jenner desperate to become mother: 'I want kids badly'
White House lauds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's courage' to speak out about their struggles

White House lauds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's courage' to speak out about their struggles

Latest

view all