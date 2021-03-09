Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin 'getting serious,' spills insider

The drastic age difference between them is not much of an issue for Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin

Things are getting serious between Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin as the couple is thinking about taking their relationship to the next level.



According to a source, the drastic age difference between the two is not much of an issue amongst them.

"He's been telling friends how much she means to him and how into her he is," said the source.

"She grew up in the industry and knows how all this works," the source added about Hamlin. "It's a different type of maturity, and they really don't feel the age difference."

The insider went on to say how the two have been inseparable.

"They've been inseparable and have been going back and forth between Miami and LA," according to the source.

Disick and Hamlin went Instagram official and announced their relationship to the world on February 14.