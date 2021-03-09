Can't connect right now! retry
health
Tuesday Mar 09 2021
By
AFP

China launches world's first virus passport

By
AFP

Tuesday Mar 09, 2021

  • Digital certificate is available for Chinese citizens via a programme on Chinese social media platform WeChat.
  • China's programme includes an encrypted QR code that allows each country to obtain a travellers' health information
  • US and Britain are among countries currently considering implementing similar permits.

BEIJING: In a first, China on Monday launched a health certificate programme, or a virus passport, for domestic travellers taking the lead in calls for such an initiative.

The digital certificate, which shows a user's vaccination status and virus test results, is available for Chinese citizens via a programme on Chinese social media platform WeChat that was launched on Monday.

The certificate is being rolled out "to help promote world economic recovery and facilitate cross-border travel," a foreign ministry spokesman said.

Read more: China exports rise to highest in two decades after coronavirus hit

However the international health certificate is currently only available for use by Chinese citizens and it is not yet mandatory.

The certificate, which is also available in paper form, is thought to be the world's first known "virus passport".

The United States and Britain are among countries currently considering implementing similar permits.

The European Union is also working on a vaccine "green pass" that would allow citizens to travel between member countries and abroad.

China's programme includes an encrypted QR code that allows each country to obtain a travellers' health information, state media agency Xinhua reported Monday.

Read more: Two more coronavirus vaccines approved by China for domestic use

"QR health codes" within WeChat and other Chinese smartphone apps are already required to gain entry to domestic transport and many public spaces in China.

The apps track a user's location and produce a "green" code — synonymous with good health — if a user has not been in close contact with a confirmed case or has not travelled to a virus hotspot.

But the system has sparked privacy concerns and fears it marks an expansion of government surveillance.

More From Health:

UN's Afghanistan envoy to arrive in Doha to push Afghan peace process: sources

UN's Afghanistan envoy to arrive in Doha to push Afghan peace process: sources
US daily COVID-19 death toll below 1,000 for first time in months

US daily COVID-19 death toll below 1,000 for first time in months
After 10 years of war, Syria's Assad set to get re-elected in presidential elections

After 10 years of war, Syria's Assad set to get re-elected in presidential elections
Biden suspends Trump's drone strike policy, says US paper

Biden suspends Trump's drone strike policy, says US paper
Russia accuses Facebook of blocking some media posts

Russia accuses Facebook of blocking some media posts
Sindh's coronavirus positivity ratio shoots up in first week of March

Sindh's coronavirus positivity ratio shoots up in first week of March
Switzerland to ban wearing of burqa, face coverings in public places

Switzerland to ban wearing of burqa, face coverings in public places
Google Doodle pays tribute to Sheroes on International Women's Day

Google Doodle pays tribute to Sheroes on International Women's Day
Yemen's Houthi target Saudi Aramco's oil facilities in missile, drone attack

Yemen's Houthi target Saudi Aramco's oil facilities in missile, drone attack
Pakistan’s £1 million frozen by London bank following court order in favour of Broadsheet

Pakistan’s £1 million frozen by London bank following court order in favour of Broadsheet

Five facts about International Women´s Day that people may not know

Five facts about International Women´s Day that people may not know
Coronavirus vaccination of persons above 60 to start from Wednesday: Asad Umar

Coronavirus vaccination of persons above 60 to start from Wednesday: Asad Umar

Latest

view all