Kevin Pietersen wants to see Meghan Markle and her dad Thomas Markle 'hug it out'

Kevin Pietersen says he loves to see Meghan Markle hug her dad Thomas again

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has said that he would love to see Meghan Markle hug her father Thomas Markle as they both cry in each other’s arms again after reports that Thomas would retaliate his daughter's allegations in Piers Morgan's tell-all interview.



The former cricketer turned to Twitter on Tuesday said, “I would love to see Meghan hug her dad and both cry in each other’s arms again!”

Commenting on the tweet, the Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan revealed that the father-daughter duo lives just 70 miles apart from each other.

He commented, “Yep.. they now live just 70 miles apart from each other."

Earlier, Piers Morgan revealed in a tweet that “Meghan Markle trashed her dad on US TV today. On tomorrow's @GMB, Thomas Markle will give his first exclusive interview in response.”



