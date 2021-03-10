Zayn Malik shares scathing tweet about Grammys, slams Recording Academy and its selection process

Zayn Malik has strongly criticised Grammy Awards, saying 'unless you shake hands and send gifts, there's no nomination considerations'.

The former One Direction member posted a scathing tweet on Tuesday in which he seemingly alluded to the Grammy Awards being rigged.

Criticising the Grammys, the 28-year-old singer claimed: 'Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there's no nomination considerations.'

Gigi Hadid's boyfriend has dropped three solo albums outside of his work with One Direction and been nominated once alongside Taylor Swift for their duet, "I Don't Wanna Live Forever."



Zayn's new record 'Nobody Is Listening' was not eligible for consideration this award cycle because it was dropped in January, five months after the eligibility period ended on August 31 and two months after Grammy nominations were announced in November.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards will air live from Los Angeles on CBS Sunday evening.

Zayn Malik is among many other musicians who have slammed the Recording Academy and its selection process, including The Weeknd, Drake and Halsey.

