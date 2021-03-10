Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Zayn Malik shares scathing tweet about Grammys, slams Recording Academy and its selection process

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 10, 2021

Zayn Malik has strongly criticised Grammy Awards, saying 'unless you shake hands and send gifts, there's no nomination considerations'.

The former One Direction member posted a scathing tweet on Tuesday in which he seemingly alluded to the Grammy Awards being rigged.

Criticising the Grammys, the 28-year-old singer claimed: 'Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there's no nomination considerations.'

Gigi Hadid's boyfriend has dropped three solo albums outside of his work with One Direction and been nominated once alongside Taylor Swift for their duet, "I Don't Wanna Live Forever."

Zayn's new record 'Nobody Is Listening' was not eligible for consideration this award cycle because it was dropped in January, five months after the eligibility period ended on August 31 and two months after Grammy nominations were announced in November.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards will air live from Los Angeles on CBS Sunday evening.

Zayn Malik is among many other musicians who have slammed the Recording Academy and its selection process, including The Weeknd, Drake and Halsey.

More From Entertainment:

Justin Bieber to women: You are superheroes

Justin Bieber to women: You are superheroes
Johnny Depp-starrer City of Lies: Trailer released

Johnny Depp-starrer City of Lies: Trailer released
Selena Gomez decides to quit singing: 'I want to give it one last try'

Selena Gomez decides to quit singing: 'I want to give it one last try'
Lady Gaga unveils initial look of her first movie House of Gucci

Lady Gaga unveils initial look of her first movie House of Gucci
Disney Plus surpasses 100 million mark of paid subscribers

Disney Plus surpasses 100 million mark of paid subscribers
Buckingham Palace responds to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's chat with Oprah

Buckingham Palace responds to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's chat with Oprah
Tom Cruise’s son impresses with a sneak peek of his workout at gym

Tom Cruise’s son impresses with a sneak peek of his workout at gym
Olivia Jade claps back at troll's comment for asking about college

Olivia Jade claps back at troll's comment for asking about college
Dwayne Johnson's adorable video with daughter leaves fans gushing

Dwayne Johnson's adorable video with daughter leaves fans gushing
Alexander Wang says he 'knows better' after sexual assault allegations

Alexander Wang says he 'knows better' after sexual assault allegations
What Meghan Markle texted Oprah Winfrey while tell-all interview aired

What Meghan Markle texted Oprah Winfrey while tell-all interview aired
Meghan Markle tearfully recalls photo depicting mental health struggles

Meghan Markle tearfully recalls photo depicting mental health struggles

Latest

view all