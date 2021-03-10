Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Mar 10 2021
Powerpuff Girls: Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, Yana Perrault cast as leads

Wednesday Mar 10, 2021

Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, and Yana Perrault have been cast to join the live-action “Powerpuff Girls” pilot at The CW as its three leads.

It was August when the “Powerpuff Girls” live-action series was first said to be in development.

The Powerpuff Girls is based on the Cartoon Network series created by Craig McCracken. The new series showcases America’s pint-sized superheroes as the disillusioned twentysomethings. The angry young girls are not happy as they have lost their childhood to crime-fighting.

Bennet will play Blossom, Cameron will take the role of Bubbles, and Perrault will perform Buttercup’s character.

Bennet and Cameron will join the Powerpuff Girls pilot as allies, not as enemies. The two were seen fighting each other in the ABC-Marvel series “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

Bennet is known for her role Daisy in “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” She also got fame for her roles in the ABC music drama “Nashville” and the animated Dreamworks film “Abominable.”

Cameron won a Daytime Emmy Award in 2018 for her title roles in the Disney Channel series “Liv and Maddie.” She also earned repute for her role in the “Descendants” franchise at Disney.

Perrault is known for her own original music. 

Buttercup is the rebel of The Powerpuff Girls but with a lot of sensitivity. Blossom wants to lead the gang again but on her own terms. Bubbles, as a sweet child, had won the hearts of millions. As an adult also, she has the capacity to do so with her charming exterior and inner toughness and wit.

