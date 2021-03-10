Royal family was in crisis talks before Meghan and Harry's tell-all, says insider

'The royal family should be given the chance to resolve the issue at hand privately,' said a source

Buckingham Palace residents were in a state of panic and had called a crisis meeting ahead of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.



According to insiders, the royal family should be given the chance to resolve the issue at hand privately.

At the "heart of this [issue] is a family, and they should be given the opportunity to discuss the issues raised privately, as a family," a palace source said.

"It has been important for us to carefully consider any response before issuing," the insider added. "And of course releasing something today meant viewers in the UK had the opportunity to watch the interview, if they wished to, first."

On Tuesday, the Buckingham Palace reacted to Meghan and Harry's explosive interview and said that the racism allegations will be investigated deeply.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," the statement said. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. "