Wednesday Mar 10 2021
Princess Diana's inheritance check for Prince Harry laid bare

Wednesday Mar 10, 2021

With Prince Harry’s move to the US, alongside becoming public interest yet again, experts sat down to discuss the true sum of money Princess Diana left her ‘spare’.

For those still unaware, the interest in Prince Harry’s personal finances after he admitted to Oprah, “My family literally cut me off financially. I've got what my mum left me and without that, we would not have been able to do this. I think she saw it coming. I certainly felt her presence throughout this whole process."

As a result, a look into Princess Diana’s financial standing emerged and it has been revealed by the Press Association that the late princess left an estimated £21million for her children.

At the time, the money was equally distributed among her sons and an extra £4m was added after successful investments occurred.

However, Princess Diana isn’t the only person who added to the inheritance pool, even the Queen Mother left Harry £7m after her death in 2002. This alongside Meghan Marklse’s £3.6m ($5m) is what reportedly made Prince Harry’s desire to ‘protect’ history from repeating itself possible.

