Thursday Mar 11 2021
Queen Elizabeth has ordered her staff to keep mum on Harry, Meghan fiasco

Thursday Mar 11, 2021

Queen Elizabeth II is forcing her staff at the Palace to remain silent amidst escalating drama encircling Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview. 

As per the Daily Mail, Queen Elizabeth is treating the matter with a ‘sensible approach’ and has ordered her staff to not make any impulsive public statements.

An insider revealed to the outlet: “It is difficult to underestimate how shell-shocked everyone is by what has happened. People are literally reeling from what has happened and some staff would dearly love to publicly rebut some of what has been said about them.”

"But the Queen has taken a very measured, sensible approach. She is leading by example. This is a matter for her and the family to deal with,” they shared.

The tabloid also claimed that the monarch is issuing a “three line whip” that is halting the staff from making any rash public statements. 

