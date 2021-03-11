FWO evacuates people after landslide hits Gilgit-Skardu Road

The FWO's rescue work underway at the Gilgit-Skardu Road, on March 11, 2021. — FWO

FWO responds after Gilgit-Skardu Road hit by landslide.

Approximately 100 meters came under heavy slide blocking.

Removal of debris from will take considerable time.

The Frontier Works Organisation has initiated rescue works after a landslide hit Gilgit-Skardu Road on Thursday, resulting in approximately 100 meters of the area coming under heavy slide blocking.

The FWO, responding to the landslide, immediately moved its troops and engineers with equipment to the area.

According to reports, all people stranded there were evacuated to a safe area, while hot meals were served to all the affected families.



Temporary field medical camps have been established and pedestrian crossing has been set up to facilitate the move.

The Frontier Works Organisation is assisting the civil administration to remove the debris from the landslide, which will take considerable time.



