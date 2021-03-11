2 dead in Karachi as gas pipeline explodes

Two people died and five others were left injured.

A gas pipeline exploded inside a shop causing the blast.

A bomb disposal squad has been called on site.

KARACHI: Two people died and five others were injured when a gas pipeline exploded inside a shop selling sweets on Thursday.

As per initial reports, the blast took place due to a gas pipeline exploding inside the shop, said police.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot on the report of the blast at Bashir Chowk in Khameeso Goth, New Karachi.

Police said the blast took place due to a cylinder explosion, however, after investigation, it came to light that gas had filled inside the pipeline which caused the blast.

The blast caused power outages in the area, which severely hampered rescue efforts.

Aside from the casualties, the building of the shop also got damaged. According to SSP Central, a bomb disposal squad has been called on site.