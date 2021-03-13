Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth not seeing eye to eye on Harry, Meghan debacle

Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II are not seeing eye to eye in terms of the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle interview with Oprah Winfrey that has sent tremours down Buckingham Palace.



As per Us Weekly, the mother-son have approaches that are poles apart in regards to how they should be tackling the royal crisis at hand.

An insider revealed to the portal: “Charles and the Queen had very different plans for how to respond. Charles wanted to rebuke every claim made by Meghan and Harry and the Queen wanted to take a more modest approach.”

The grapevine further shared that the 72-year-old Prince of Wales “especially wanted to make a statement against the allegation that someone in the royal family was worried about how dark Archie’s skin would be” but he was “overruled by other members of the family.”