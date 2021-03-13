Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Mar 13 2021
The Weeknd says he will boycott the Grammys forever after 2021 snub

Saturday Mar 13, 2021

The Weeknd has issued another statement ahead of the show on Sunday

The Grammy Awards have stirred quite a chaos this year as many criticized the Recording Academy for whitewashing the show.

After his earlier condemnation of the award show, The Weeknd has issued another statement ahead of the show on Sunday.

He explained to the New York Times: "Because of the secret committees, I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys."

Responding to the Blinding Light singer’s statement, Harvey Mason Jr., the Recording Academy’s interim chief executive said: "We're all disappointed when anyone is upset. But I will say that we are constantly evolving. And this year, as in past years, we are going to take a hard look at how to improve our awards process, including the nomination review committees."

