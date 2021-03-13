Can't connect right now! retry
world
Saturday Mar 13 2021
Sri Lanka to ban burqas, shut more than a thousand Islamic schools: minister

Saturday Mar 13, 2021

A Muslim woman wearing a hijab walks through a street near St Anthony's Shrine, days after a string of suicide bomb attacks across the island on Easter Sunday, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 29, 2019. — Reuters/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo
  • Sri Lanka public security minister says burqas will be prohibited and more than a thousand madressahs will be shut down.
  • Says cabinet will approve ban on his recommendation on "national security grounds".
  • "Nobody can open a school and teach whatever you want to the children," says minister.

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka is seeking to place a ban on burqas and shut down more than a thousand Islamic schools, according to a government minister.

The move comes as the latest in a line of actions that affect the country's minority Muslim population.

Minister for public security Sarath Weerasekera told a news conference he had signed a paper on Friday for cabinet approval to ban the full face covering worn by some Muslim women on "national security" grounds.

"In our early days Muslim women and girls never wore the burqa," he said. "It is a sign of religious extremism that came about recently. We are definitely going to ban it."

The wearing of the burqa in the majority-Buddhist nation was temporarily banned in 2019 after the bombing of churches and hotels that killed more than 250.

Read more: Death toll in Sri Lanka bomb attacks rises to 290, wounded now almost 500

Later that year, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, best known for crushing a decades-long insurgency in the north of the country as defence secretary, was elected president after promising a crackdown on extremism.

Weerasekera also said the government plans to ban more than a thousand madressahs that he said were flouting national education policy.

"Nobody can open a school and teach whatever you want to the children," he said.

The government's moves on burqas and schools follow an order last year mandating the cremation of COVID-19 victims — against the wishes of Muslims, who bury their dead.

This ban was lifted earlier this year after criticism from the United States and international rights groups and upon intervention by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

