entertainment
Sunday Mar 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle demands to see evidence proving she bullied staffers

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 14, 2021

Meghan Markle and the Buckingham Palace are at loggerheads as tensions in the royal family escalate amidst the bullying claims placed against the former actor.

A report by The Mail on Sunday revealed, the Duchess of Sussex is demanding to see all the documents , emails and text messages pertaining to the bullying allegations placed against her by royal staffers.

Moreover, it was reported by The Sun, the duchess is assembling her legal team to shoot down all the claims she has been slapped with.

Separately, the Palace too is considering bringing onboard an independent law firm that can investigate the accusations placed on the duchess.

Markle was accused by her former Kensington Palace staffers of creating a hostile and toxic work environment and making them cry after she married into the royal family. 

