Justin Bieber rocks the 2021 Kids' Choice Awards with medleys

Grammy award winning singer Justin Bieber tugged at the heartstrings of his fans when he took to the 2021 Kids' Choice Awards and belted out soulful medleys for Hold On and Anyone.

The songs in question are a part of Bieber’s album Intentions and were all presented by his ladylove Hailey Baldwin.

During the show the singer even bagged a couple of awards in the favorite male artist and favorite music collaboration categories.

