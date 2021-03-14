Three Islamabad subsectors to be sealed tonight among other measures as COVID-19 cases rise

Police officers stand guard at a road in Islamabad. — AFP/file

The Islamabad district administration has decided to seal three subsectors of the capital city, among other measures, amid a rising number of coronavirus cases.

According to Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat, subsectors I-8/4, F-11/1 and I-10/2 will be sealed tonight.



Shafqaat added that marketplaces and amusement marks will be kept shut on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

He said that all No-Objection Certificates (NOC) that had been granted to organisers of gatherings now stand cancelled. No indoor gatherings are allowed.



The deputy commissioner said that outdoor gatherings of 300 people are allowed only for a two-hour duration.

Offices are not allowed to call more than 50% employees to work.

Anyone found violating standard operating procedures will have to face immediate legal action.

Islamabad makes wearing masks mandatory



A day earlier, the district administration had mandated the use of masks by all citizens.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been put in place for the implementation of the rule, the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad, Hamza Shafqat said, as he announced the new rule.

The district administration warned of legal action against those found not wearing a mask, adding that the mask-wearing rule will remain in place for the next two months.

Additionally, five sectors of Islamabad were declared coronavirus "hotspots" and were to be sealed — Sectors G-6/2, G-9/1, G-10/4, I-8/3 and I/8-4.

Pakistan's coronavirus situation has taken a turn for the worse, with total cases zooming past 600,000 to hit 605,200 in the last 24 hours.

The situation is alarming as only a month ago, the cases stood at 500,000.

In the last 24 hours, 2,664 people tested positive in Pakistan and 32 people died.



Earlier this week, Minister for Planning and National Command and Operation's Centre chief Asad Umar had said "there is no doubt that the third coronavirus wave has begun".







