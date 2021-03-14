ANP's Asfandyar Wali Khan contracts coronavirus

ANP leader Asfandyar Wali Khan. Photo: File

ANP chief Asfandyar Wali Khan tests positive for coronavirus.

The spokesperson for ANP took to Twitter and confirmed the news, asking people to pray for the leader's speedy recovery.

Says the leader is quarantining at Wali Bagh in Charsadda.

PESHAWAR: The Chief of the Awami National Party (ANP) Asfandyar Wali Khan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Party’s spokesperson confirmed on Sunday.



Samar Haroon Bilour, the spokesperson for ANP, took to Twitter and announced that the party's chief has contracted the virus as confirmed by his PCR test.

"The physicians have advised the ANP chief to follow proper protective measures against infections," she wrote on Twitter, adding that Wali Khan has quarantined himself at Wali Bagh in Charsadda.

The spokesperson also appealed to everyone to pray for the leader's speedy recovery.



Due to the present situations, the party has decided to call off all scheduled meetings.



