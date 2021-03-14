Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Mar 14 2021
By
Web Desk

'Bank statements prove Prince Charles supported hypocrite Prince Harry'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 14, 2021

Prince Harry had revealed in his explosive tell-all with Oprah Winfrey that his father Prince Charles had financially cut his family off in the aftermath of their royal exit.

However, the Duke of Sussex is being accused of hypocrisy as palace sources have denied those claims.

The insider close to the Prince of Wales told the Sunday Times that there were bank statements proving that Charles continued to support Harry, his wife Meghan Markle and their child Archie even after their move to America. 

Since Harry's claim, Charles is said to be "upset and cut up" over the remarks.

"It was a surprise to hear he’d been cut off, given the bank statements," the source said. 

"The prince continued to provide Harry and Meghan with financial support after their move to America, while they found their feet."

Meanwhile one of Charles’ friends added: "What [expletive] hypocrisy."

"When Harry and Meghan left last year, they wanted to become 'financially independent'."

More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez shuts down Aaron Dominguez dating rumours

Selena Gomez shuts down Aaron Dominguez dating rumours
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s kids make sweet cards for Granny Diana for Mother’s Day

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s kids make sweet cards for Granny Diana for Mother’s Day
BTS wins big at the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

BTS wins big at the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards
Proud to call you my brother: Kim Kardashian on Tristan Thompson's birthday

Proud to call you my brother: Kim Kardashian on Tristan Thompson's birthday
After The Weeknd, Justin Bieber decides to boycott the Grammys

After The Weeknd, Justin Bieber decides to boycott the Grammys
Beyonce to not make surprise appearance at Grammy Awards

Beyonce to not make surprise appearance at Grammy Awards
Meghan Markle networking with Democrats for a tilt at the US presidency

Meghan Markle networking with Democrats for a tilt at the US presidency

Photos emerge of Prince William being carried after his racism comments

Photos emerge of Prince William being carried after his racism comments
Meghan Markle takes a dig at Princess Anne over her Megxit remark

Meghan Markle takes a dig at Princess Anne over her Megxit remark

Kim Kardashian shares sneak peek of PAW Patrol movie at Kids' Choice Awards

Kim Kardashian shares sneak peek of PAW Patrol movie at Kids' Choice Awards
Queen shown kneeling on Meghan Markle’s neck in ‘deeply offensive’ cartoon

Queen shown kneeling on Meghan Markle’s neck in ‘deeply offensive’ cartoon
Prince William to change royal protocol after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's tell-all?

Prince William to change royal protocol after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's tell-all?

Latest

view all