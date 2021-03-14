Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Mar 14 2021
14-year old Muslim boy attacked for drinking water from a temple in India

Sunday Mar 14, 2021

  • A Muslim boy, 14, was beaten by a man in India when he went to drink water from a Hindu temple.
  • A video related to the incident went viral on social media after which the culprit was arrested by Ghaziabad police.
  • Police say the culprit, an engineering student, was unemployed and had been staying in the temple for the last three months. 

A 14-year-old Muslim boy was mercilessly thrashed by a man when he went to a Hindu temple to drink water from there, several Indian media outlets reported Sunday.

According to a report by NDTV, the incident took place in Ghaziabad district, situated in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. An undated video related to the incident recently went viral in which a man, dressed in a blue T-shirt, could be seen holding a young boy by his shoulders and asking him some questions.

The man could first be heard asking the boy his name, which turned out to be Asim Habib — a typical Muslim name. 

Next, the man asked the boy to explain the purpose of entering the temple, upon which the boy could be heard saying that he went there to drink water.

Without listening to another word from the boy, the man started mercilessly beating the boy, slapping him, pushing him to the ground, and repeatedly kicking him.

According to the report, the man — identified as Shringi Nandan Yadav, an engineering graduate from Bihar's Bhagalpur — has now been arrested after the video went viral and drew criticism from different echelons of the Indian society and afield.

Police say that Yadav is unemployed and had been staying in the temple for the last three months.

Per the piece, following the arrest, the Ghaziabad Police took to Twitter and thanked the masses for the "immediate cognizance of the video," announcing that Shringi Nandan Yadav, son of Ashwai Kumari Ydav, residents in the Gopalpur Police Station limits in Bihar's Bhagalpr, have been arrested.| 

"A case has been registered and formal procedures were done," Ghaziabad Police tweeted.

