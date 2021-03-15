Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Mar 15 2021
Viral 'proposal' video: Fawad Chaudhry defends expelled students of Lahore University

Monday Mar 15, 2021

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry (L), screengrab from the viral social media video.
  • Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has opposed the University of Lahore's decision to expel two students over a public 'proposal'.
  • The university expelled the two students following a video that met a tirade of criticism on social media.
  • The minister’s reaction comes after a number of celebrities also opposed the varsity’s decision on the matter.

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has opposed the University of Lahore's decision to expel two students after a recording of their public display of affection met a tirade of criticism on social media.

The minister’s reaction comes after a number of celebrities also voiced their opposition to the varsity’s decision on the matter, with many questioning why an expression of love had invited such an extreme reaction. 

“Every girl has the right to marry of her own will. A marriage by choice is one of the central rights Islam gives to women,” the minister wrote on Twitter. 

“The university administration should reconsider its decision. It is against [the teachings of] Islam to treat women as property," he added. 

Read more: Lahore university proposal: Shaniera Akram, Shahbaz Gill oppose students' expulsion

Last week, a video of a female student 'proposing' to her university mate within the University of Lahore premises had sent the internet into a frenzy.

The viral clip showed the young woman on her knee presenting a bouquet of roses to an elated man, who accepted the gesture and reciprocated it by hugging her.

A large crowd, perhaps struck by the unusual site of a woman 'proposing' to a man, applauded and cheered the couple on.

The gesture, however, did not sit well with the University of Lahore.

The varsity issued a letter on Friday in which it said a disciplinary committee has decided to expel the students for violating the university's disciplinary policies. 

However, a large number of prominent Twitter personalities questioned why the university felt compelled to take such an extreme step on what was described as a gesture of love, given how much hate and violence are already prevalent in society.

