Meghan Markle was the most ‘welcomed’ member of the royal family: royal photographer

Meghan Markle has been getting an earful from a number of people after she decided to lay it all bare in front of Oprah Winfrey in her tell-all interview.



Arthur Edwards, noted royal photographer who has been covering the British royal family since the past 44 years recently came forth to claim that the Duchess of Sussex was by far the most welcomed royal in the family.

Appearing on ITV’s documentary The Week That Shook The Royals, the 80-year-old photographer said: "The fact is that Meghan got the biggest welcome to the Royal Family anyone ever got."

Earlier, writing a piece for The Sun, he praised Oprah for the explosive interview, claiming she was the only victor of the tumultuous weekend that wreaked havoc in Buckingham Palace.

"Make no mistake this is a knife edge moment in recent royal history that knocks Diana's Panorama revelations into a cocked hat. Harry and Meghan have the best PRs Hollywood can buy. I believe nothing in that interview was said by chance. I feel desperate sorrow that it's come to this. Everybody has been hurt here. It wasn’t necessary to do this,” he wrote.