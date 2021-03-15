Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Mar 15 2021
Web Desk

Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram gush over each other

Web Desk

Monday Mar 15, 2021

Pakistani power couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram could not help express their love for each other.

Taking to Instagram, Ahsan posted a mirror selfie with his fiancée looking adorable as he penned a touching note in the caption saying how grateful he is to have her in his life.   

"This is from my heart, to thank you for everything you have done for me, for all the times I forgot to tell you how I feel about you and how happy I am that you are in my life," he wrote. 

The note certainly touched Minal's heart as she commented sweetly: "Ahsan this reminds me of a song, Will keep this love in a photograph, we made these memories for ourselves."

The adorable interaction saw fans gushing over the couple as they showered love on them.

"They made for each other," one fan commented.

"Beautiful caption," another wrote. 

"Stay blessed guys," a third commented.  

Take a look:



