Los Angeles: Director David Fincher´s "Mank," a biographical drama about Hollywood screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz, on Monday topped the Oscar nominations with 10.

Six films tied for second place with six nods each: "The Father," "Judas and the Black Messiah," "Minari," "Nomadland," "Sound of Metal" and "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

The Oscars will be handed out in Hollywood on April 25.