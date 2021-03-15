WhatsApp does not support several iPhone models now: report

— Reuters/File

Instant messaging app WhatsApp has rolled out an update, and it is a setback for several iPhone users as it does not support several older versions.



WABetainfo, in a tweet, said WhatsApp had introduced version 2.21.50, and it was available on the App Store.

WhatsApp Messenger beta 2.21.50 has dropped the support for iOS 9 — and this means people with iPhone 4s or older versions will not have access to the app anymore.



However, the users with an iPhone 5 or updated models can continue to use the platform.



