Tuesday Mar 16 2021
India extends coronavirus restrictions as cases hit 20,000 for sixth day

Tuesday Mar 16, 2021

A woman wearing a protective mask walks past graffiti amidst the spread of coronavirus disease. Photo: Reuters
  • The restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 are expanded in parts of the country that have recorded a surge.
  • India's total cases have now risen to 11.41 million, the highest in the world after the United States and Brazil.
  • India’s worst affected state, Maharashtra, on Monday orders cinemas, hotels, and restaurants to limit guests to half of the capacity.

MUMBAI: After India reported 24,492 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday,  the restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 were expanded in parts of the country that have recorded a surge.

Total cases have now risen to 11.41 million, the highest in the world after the United States and Brazil. Deaths increased by 131 to 158,856 in the past 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed.

The government has blamed crowding and a general reluctance to wear masks for the spike, ruling out mutations of the virus as a factor, unlike in the West.

India’s worst affected state, Maharashtra, on Monday ordered cinemas, hotels, and restaurants to limit guests to half of the capacity until the end of the month. Weddings and other social events will also have limited attendance.

Read more: New COVID-19 variant discovered in France

Maharashtra has also locked down some districts.

Another western state, Gujarat, has also decided to not allow fans into the world's biggest cricket stadium hosting international matches here between India and England, after seeing a spurt in cases.

The initial matches were attended by tens of thousands of people sitting or standing shoulder to shoulder, with few wearing masks, leading to widespread criticism on social media.

India has vaccinated nearly 26 million people since beginning its inoculation campaign in mid-January. The country aims to vaccinate 300 million of its 1.35 billion people by August.

