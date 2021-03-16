Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 16 2021
New COVID-19 variant discovered in France

Tuesday Mar 16, 2021

French government says new variant had been found in a cluster of cases in a hospital centre in Lannion. Photo: AFP

PARIS: France has found a new coronavirus variant in the French region of Brittany, said the French health ministry in a statement late Monday.

According to Reuters, the health ministry's statement read that initial analysis did not show this new variant to be more serious or transmissible than others.

The health ministry said the new variant had been found in a cluster of cases in a hospital centre in Lannion.

Read more: WHO experts to discuss AstraZeneca vaccine as coronavirus cases surge

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron had said France will stop administering AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine as a "precaution" pending a new assessment by the European Union's medicines regulator.

Macron's decision came after a similar announcement by the German and Italian governments.

