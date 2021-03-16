Kim Kardashian shares adorable fan girl moment with Martha Stewart

Kim Kardashian opened up about an adorable interaction she had with Martha Stewart.

Speaking to Vogue, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said that while attending a party in New York when she was approached by the prominent cookbook author.

Martha had then proceeded to rave about Kim’s shapewear line Skims saying that she "loves it" and that she needs more of it.

"She stopped me at a party. I'll never forget. I'm obsessed with Martha Stewart. So I was walking in New York and I hear, 'Kim! Kim!' And I turn around, and she's like, 'I just need SKIMS. I love it!'" she said.

"I was like, anything for you! It was just such a proud moment that Martha Stewart wanted SKIMS."