Tuesday Mar 16 2021
Reuters

After criticism from allies, Sri Lanka says burqa ban was just 'a proposal'

  • Sri Lanka said its earlier announcement to ban the burqa in the country was "merely a proposal."
  • Says govt will initiate a broader dialogue with all parties concerned and will reach consensus.
  • Several Muslim-majority countries, including Pakistan and Bangladesh, will vote on Sri Lanka’s human rights record at the UN next week.

After criticism from allied states regarding Sri Lanka's decision to impose a ban on Muslim women covering their full faces in public, the country on Tuesday said that it was "merely a proposal....under discussion."

Sri Lanka’s minister for public security, Sarath Weerasekera, had said on Saturday it would “definitely” ban the full-face covering worn by some Muslim women on national security grounds, pending cabinet approval.

“The government will initiate a broader dialogue with all parties concerned and sufficient time will be taken for necessary consultations to be held and for consensus to be reached,” it said in a statement.

Muslims make up around a tenth of the population in majority-Buddhist Sri Lanka.

The statement follows criticism from Pakistan’s ambassador to Sri Lanka, Saad Kattak, who said in a tweet on Monday a ban “will only serve as injury to the feelings of ordinary Sri Lankan Muslims and Muslims across the globe”.

Ahmed Shaheed, a Maldivian diplomat currently serving as the UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Religion or Belief, said a ban was incompatible with international laws that protect religious belief and freedom of expression.

Several Muslim-majority countries, including Pakistan and Bangladesh, are among the 47 nations that will vote on Sri Lanka’s human rights record at a United Nations session in Geneva next week.

A UN resolution passed against Sri Lanka could allow for prosecutions of government and military officials involved in ending a decades-long civil war in 2009, and Colombo is sensitive to anything that may impact voting there, according to a person familiar with the developments.

Almost a third of the 47 nations are members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, which last year criticised a Sri Lankan policy to forcibly cremate coronavirus victims in the country, in violation of the Islamic tradition of burial.

The policy was repealed last month.

