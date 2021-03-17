Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Wednesday Mar 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Madhuri Dixit shares a heartfelt birthday note for son Arin as he turns 18

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 17, 2021

Madhuri Dixit shares a heartfelt birthday note for son Arin as he turns 18

Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit has shared a heartfelt birthday note for son Arin Nene, who turns 18 on Wednesday.

Sharing then and now sweet photos of Arin, the Dil To Pagal Hai actress said “My baby is officially an adult. Happy 18th birthday, Arin.”

“Just remember that with freedom comes responsibilities. From today the world is yours to enjoy, protect and brighten. Make good on all the opportunities that come your way and live life to the fullest.”

She further said “Hope your journey is an unforgettable adventure. Love you”.

Madhuri got married to Shriram Madhav Nene, a cardiovascular surgeon from Los Angeles, on 17 October 1999 and share two sons Arin and 16-year-old Ryan Nene with him.

More From Showbiz:

Tara Sutaria updates fans on her health; ‘I am covid negative and healthy’

Tara Sutaria updates fans on her health; ‘I am covid negative and healthy’
Watch: Bushra Ansari gets Covid-19 vaccine

Watch: Bushra Ansari gets Covid-19 vaccine
Aiman Khan serves style goals in latest snap

Aiman Khan serves style goals in latest snap
Feroze Khan lauds Abdullah Kadwani as ‘Khuda Aur Muhabbat’ hits 100mn views

Feroze Khan lauds Abdullah Kadwani as ‘Khuda Aur Muhabbat’ hits 100mn views
Jannat Mirza all set to make her film debut

Jannat Mirza all set to make her film debut
Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali confirms her separation from husband DJ Aqeel

Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali confirms her separation from husband DJ Aqeel
Sajal Ali drops jaws with her latest photo shoot

Sajal Ali drops jaws with her latest photo shoot
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur turns a chef, bakes cookies

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur turns a chef, bakes cookies
Alia Bhatt thanks fans for love on her 28th birthday

Alia Bhatt thanks fans for love on her 28th birthday
Atif Aslam touches on struggles with depression, marriage and trauma

Atif Aslam touches on struggles with depression, marriage and trauma
Raveena Tandon pens heartfelt note for late dog Chotu

Raveena Tandon pens heartfelt note for late dog Chotu
Juggun Kazim sheds light on her postpartum weight loss plans

Juggun Kazim sheds light on her postpartum weight loss plans

Latest

view all