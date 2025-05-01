Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan among Pakistani stars blocked on Instagram in India

Photo collage shows Pakistani actresses Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan. Instagram/@haniaheheofficial/@mahirahkhan

The Instagram accounts of several prominent Pakistani celebrities, including Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, Ali Zafar, and Sanam Saeed, have been blocked from view in India, in yet another sign of deteriorating relations between Pakistan and India.

Indian users attempting to access these profiles were met with a message stating: "Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content."

Among the other Pakistani actors whose accounts are no longer visible in India are Bilal Abbas, Iqra Aziz, Imran Abbas and Sajal Aly. At the same time, the profiles of Fawad Khan and Wahaj Ali remain accessible for now.

The restriction follows a wave of digital crackdowns by India in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), which left 26 people dead.

India has blamed Pakistan for supporting the militants involved — an allegation Islamabad has strongly denied.

This is not the only digital restriction imposed. Indian authorities have also banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels, citing the spread of "provocative" or “communally sensitive ” content.

The official YouTube channel of former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar — with over 3.5 million subscribers — has reportedly also been removed.

These measures are part of a broader diplomatic retaliation by India, which has already suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, cut diplomatic staff at its High Commission in Islamabad, and cancelled visas issued to Pakistani nationals.

New Delhi linked Islamabad to the attack without offering any evidence and took a flurry of punitive measures to downgrade ties.

Islamabad, in response, ordered the expulsion of Indian diplomats and military advisers, cancelling visas for Indian nationals, with the exception of Sikh pilgrims, and closing the main border crossing from its side.

Pakistan also offered to take part in a credible and transparent investigation.