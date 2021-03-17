Watch: Karachi robbers fire shots as they flee after robbing bank

Two suspected robbers caught on CCTV footage attempting to flee. Photo: Geo News screengrab

CCTV footage of two suspected robbers fleeing obtained by Geo News

One of the robbers appears to be carrying a Kalashnikov rifle while the other can be seen with a pistol

Robbers injure two security guards by hitting them with the butts of their guns

KARACHI: The CCTV footage of armed robbers firing shots as they make away with over a million rupees after robbing a bank has been obtained by Geo News.

In the footage, two men can be seen running away from a bank to their motorcycles. One of them appears to be carrying a Kalashnikov rifle while the other one behind him, can be seen carrying a pistol.



The suspect carrying the pistol fires two shots into the air, probably to scare onlookers.



According to police, four robbers made away with Rs1.035mn after robbing a bank in New Karachi. The assailants injured two security guards of the bank — who attempted to foil the robbery — by hitting them with the butts of their guns.



Police said an encounter between the robbers and police officials had taken place but the suspects had managed to flee.

The men were wearing masks, said police.





