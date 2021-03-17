Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Mar 17 2021
Royal experts slam Prince Harry’s attempts to ‘bomb’ Prince William’s royal future

Experts have come forward to bash Prince Harry’s attempts to ‘bomb’ Prince William’s future in the royal family after his Oprah Winfrey interview.

This claim was brought forward by Penny Junor and in her piece of The Telegraph she claimed, “At the moment Harry seems to have taken ownership of the whole story. He is calling the shots on what this family is all about and invoking Diana.”

He concluded by saying, "But what he’s actually done is effectively put a bomb under William’s future. He’s done such damage to his family.”

