Thursday Mar 18 2021
Halle Berry pays tribute to her daughter Nahla on her 13th birthday

Thursday Mar 18, 2021

American actress Halle Berry has wished a happy birthday to her lookalike daughter Nahla as she enters her teenage years on March 16th.

Taking to Instagram, the 54-year-old Oscar-winning actress shared a rare and adorable throwback picture of them together. The Die Another Day actress captioned the sweet mother-daughter photo: “No matter how many times I tell her I love her, I love her more than that. Happy 13th Birthday. Nahla Boo.”

Halle Berry shares her firstborn with ex Gabriel Aubry. She has a seven-year-old son, Maceo, who she shares with ex-husband Olivier Martinez.

Berry has been very careful while sharing her private life with children on social media. However, she has provided some sneak peeks into their life at home.

With all her passion for acting, Halle Berry has always put her family first as she told Hello! magazine in 2012 that “It’s wildly affected my life. I haven’t worked as much since I had my daughter.” 

“I have another priority and she’s it. But I do want to send her the clear message that working is important and doing something that you love ― that validates you, or makes you feel you are giving yourself to the world ― is really important, so I will keep working.”

The actress showed her son Maceo's face In 2018 on Instagram. She said, "I really don't like to show my kids very much, but I do realize my people are solid for me — and me for them — and sometimes I feel like I want to include them. It's a fine line because I don't want to exploit my children. I want to protect my children, so I thought, 'Half the face is good.'"

Last October also, she shared Maceo’s picture on her Instagram page for his birthday. Also last March, he appeared on his mother’s social media account wearing mom's boots in the house.

"Tryna cope the best he can. Laughter helps a lot right now!" she wrote back to commenters.

