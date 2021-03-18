Ellen DeGeneres to be Gwen Stefani's maid of honour on her wedding?

Ellen DeGeneres may just be at Gwen Stefani wedding.

In an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the No Doubt singer was asked if there was "anything" the TV host could do to help with he big day.

"I was thinking about that a lot, and I was picturing like a mauve bridesmaid. Maybe maid of honor, you know?"she said.

"We can put some extensions in, and we can make it a full flower arrangement. All that stuff."

The host agreed and said: "You just tell me the time and the place and I will be there."

"I don't mind doing any of that for you, because you're my friend and anything you ask, I will wear," she added.

"I will put extensions in my hair. Anything at all. That's how much I love you Gwen."