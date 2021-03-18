Can't connect right now! retry
Court directs FIA to file case against Babar Azam about alleged harassment

Hamiza Mukhtar (L) and Pakistani captain Babar Azam. — File photo

  • FIA submits case report in Lahore session court.
  • Babar Azam has not recorded his statement, says FIA.
  • Report claims non-appearance shows he is "guilty".

A Lahore court on Thursday directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to file a case against Pakistan skipper Babar Azam related to harassment allegations.

The Lahore Sessions Court was hearing a plea filed by a woman named Hamiza Mukhtar, during which the FIA submitted its report on the case.

Per the report, Mukhtar alleged that the skipper had blackmailed and threatened her, after which Azam was summoned. However, instead of the cricketer, his brother, Faisal Azam, appeared before the FIA.

The captain had sought time to reply, but he has not responded and neither has he recorded his statement with the FIA, the report said, adding: "It appears that he is guilty."

Following the submission of the report, the additional session judge directed FIA to launch a complaint against Azam and take action against him in line with the law.

In January, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had suspended a session court order directing the police to register a case against Azam on a complaint.

Last year in November, Mukhtar, hailing from Lahore, levelled violence and sexual abuse allegations against Azam. "When I asked him to marry me, he tortured me," she had said.

'Against law'

Responding to the court's orders, Azam's lawyer, Barrister Haris Azmat, contested that the court's order was against the cricketer's basic human rights as it was issued in his absence.

"The LHC has already restrained police to file a case [against Azam]," Haris Azmat said, adding the orders were issued without serving a prior notice.

The lawyer said the orders were "against the law" and an answer would be submitted to the judiciary in this regard very soon.

