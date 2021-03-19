Can't connect right now! retry
Brad Pitt distraught after Angelina Jolie accuses him of being violent in court docs

Brad Pitt 'never' laid a hand on any of the children he and Angelina Jolie, share, or her, a source reveals 

Brad Pitt is reeling with some serious allegations of domestic abuse leveled against him by Angelina Jolie as their court battle took an ugly turn. 

As a result of the claims, Pitt's mental health has taken a dip, as revealed by an insider.

Pitt believes Jolie’s latest filing is an attempt at “weaponizing their children in a last-ditch effort to gain a favorable outcome that will allow her to move the kids out of Los Angeles at her whim, without Brad’s approval or knowledge," the source told Us Weekly. 

“This process had taken a toll on Brad, and he has taken accountability for his role in the breakdown of the marriage," they added. 

The insider ensured that Pitt “never” laid a hand on any of the children he and Jolie, share, or her.

“The kids have had endured so much trauma and this is just piling it on, but it’s out of Brad’s control,” the tipster further said. “The time for compromise is over. He is done and won’t be manipulated by her ever again.”

On Friday, Jolie's court documents stated that she and her children were prepared to offer “proof and authority in support” of their claims against Pitt.

A source close to the former couple said at the time of the filing of the documents that “the children have been used by Angelina to hurt Brad before and this is more of that behavior. This leaking of documents by her fourth or fifth set of lawyers has been done to hurt Brad.”

