Friday Mar 19 2021
Hailey Baldwin dishes over getting married 'insanely young'

Friday Mar 19, 2021

Hailey Baldwin recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her marriage to Justin Bieber at an ‘insanely young’ age.

Baldwin sat got candid about her young wedding during an interview with Elle for their April issue.

There she was quoted saying, "I was married when I was 21, two months before I turned 22, which is insanely young. And sounds almost ridiculous when you say it out loud."

"Although I do think for somebody like me and somebody like Justin, [it's different] We've seen a lot for our age. We have both lived enough life to know that's what we wanted."

She also added, "I learn new things about him and about myself and about our relationship all the time” and while they both "have little fights and stuff that we have to work through sometimes” because “I see forever with him.”

She went on to say, "the beginning of" their marriage, Baldwin admits, she "just wanted to hide. I was like, 'I don't want people so in my business. I feel like everybody's up my [expletive]' I was like, 'Can there be no anonymity? Can I have any of it back’?"

But now, "I think the two of us are grounded by our faith. I'm not saying it's this easy-peasy thing that doesn't take work. We talk to a therapist. We do what we have to do."

