Friday Mar 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Experts reveal Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s level of trust for the royal family

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 19, 2021

Experts recently weighed in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lack of trust in the royal family.

It all began once royal biographer Penny Junor addressed the couple’s decisions in front of Oprah and bashed them by saying, "I think that's the most appalling thing of this whole story, there is no longer any trust at all between the family and Harry and Meghan.”

"In an ideal world William could talk to Harry face-to-face but now who is to say that the conversation is not going to appear all over the world on prime time television?"

Ms. Junor concluded by saying, "It's a private matter” after all and doing this causes “A breakdown of relationships between the family."

