Kim Kardashian 'struggling' to cope with Kanye West divorce

Kim Kardashian appeared to be having a tough time coping with her divorce from Kanye West.

In a premier clip of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the star’s mother Kris Jenner was having a conversation with the Skims founder’s sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian.

Kris could be seen expressing her concern for her daughter as she shared how Kim was keeping in her feelings while she struggled with her divorce.

"I know she doesn’t want to talk about it on camera. But I just feel like she’s struggling a bit," she said.

Kourtney also voiced her concern for her sister as the Poosh founder said that she "can’t possibly navigate this on her own."

In response Kris said, "I don’t know how she’s dealing with the stress of it all."