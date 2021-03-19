Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Mar 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian 'struggling' to cope with Kanye West divorce

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 19, 2021

Kim Kardashian appeared to be having a tough time coping with her divorce from Kanye West.

In a premier clip of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the star’s mother Kris Jenner was having a conversation with the Skims founder’s sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian.

Kris could be seen expressing her concern for her daughter as she shared how Kim was keeping in her feelings while she struggled with her divorce. 

"I know she doesn’t want to talk about it on camera. But I just feel like she’s struggling a bit," she said.

Kourtney also voiced her concern for her sister as the Poosh founder  said that she "can’t possibly navigate this on her own." 

In response Kris said, "I don’t know how she’s dealing with the stress of it all."

More From Entertainment:

Ertugrul lead actor teases fans about new project

Ertugrul lead actor teases fans about new project

Machine Gun Kelly releases music video for 'DAYWALKER'

Machine Gun Kelly releases music video for 'DAYWALKER'
Caitlyn Jenner confirms on appearing in final season of KUWTK

Caitlyn Jenner confirms on appearing in final season of KUWTK
Check out Chrissy Teigen's minimalist tattoo

Check out Chrissy Teigen's minimalist tattoo

Kate Middleton emulates Princess Diana while making public speeches, says expert

Kate Middleton emulates Princess Diana while making public speeches, says expert

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle address UK’s ‘predatory’ tabloid practices

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle address UK’s ‘predatory’ tabloid practices
Armie Hammer accused of raping woman four years ago

Armie Hammer accused of raping woman four years ago

Scott Disick tells Khloe Kardashian what led to his split with Sofia Richie

Scott Disick tells Khloe Kardashian what led to his split with Sofia Richie

Hailey Baldwin dishes over getting married ‘insanely young’

Hailey Baldwin dishes over getting married ‘insanely young’
Hilary Duff predicts gender of third baby, says she's 'scared of having a girl'

Hilary Duff predicts gender of third baby, says she's 'scared of having a girl'
Khloé Kardashian considers surrogacy after high-risk pregnancy scare?

Khloé Kardashian considers surrogacy after high-risk pregnancy scare?
Justin Bieber spells his love for Hailey Baldwin in ‘Deserve You’ track

Justin Bieber spells his love for Hailey Baldwin in ‘Deserve You’ track

Latest

view all