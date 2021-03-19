Maskless woman who coughed on Uber driver faces up to 16 years in jail

When Subhakar Khadka asked Arna Kimiai to cover her face, she filmed herself coughing in his direction. — Photo courtesy Subhakar Khadka

A woman who boarded an Uber ride and did not have a mask on was asked by the driver to wear one. The request was met by an extreme reaction — especially amid a raging coronavirus pandemic.



The woman, Arna Kimiai, proceeded to cough on the man, Subhakar Khadka — repeatedly. Her behaviour has resulted in felony charges and she faces up to 16 years in prison.



Video footage of the incident, which took place in San Fransisco's Bayview District has gone viral on social media.



It shows her not only coughing in the driver's direction, but being egged on by her two friends who join her in yelling racial slurs against the man throughout the duration.

At one point she even grabs his mask and takes it off, tearing it in the process.

She also attempts to reach his phone on the dashboard to take it away.

According to CBS, Kimiai was charged with "attempted robbery and assault on a hired transportation driver, both felonies".



The woman was also charged with misdemeanor battery on a transportation driver and violation of a COVID-19 health order.

The news outlet, citing prosecutors, said robbery and conspiracy charges against her have been dropped.

NYPost reported that Kimiai faces up to 16 years in prison and $3,000 in fines.

Khadka told CBS: "I never said anything bad to them, I never cursed, I was not raised that way. I don't hit people, I am not raised that way, so they were not getting out of my car."

He told the outlet that when he requested her to wear a mask, she refused. He then pulled over to a gas station so one could be purchased.



The driver said that's when the slurs and violent behaviour began.

The woman even pepper-sprayed the car before leaving, he said.

"If I was another complexion, I would have not gotten that treatment from them. The moment I opened my mouth to speak, they realised I'm among one of them, so it's easy for them to intimidate me," Khadka said, referring to their Asian roots.



He moved to the US from Nepal 8 years ago, according to Daily Mail, whereas Kimiai is believed to be of Persian descent.



The British publication reported that Kimiai has since posted bail and has been released, pending her upcoming court date.

Uber, meanwhile, was reported to have issued the following statement: "The behavior seen in the video is appalling. The rider no longer has access to Uber."

Khadka has been given $120 in cleaning funds by Uber.





