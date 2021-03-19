Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Mar 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Inflation drops by 0.19% in Pakistan over last week: PBS

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 19, 2021

— File photo

Inflation in the country dropped down by 0.19% to 13.21% over the last week, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said in a weekly report issued Friday.

Over the last week, the rates of 22 commodities increased, nine decreased, and the price of 20 remained stable.

The price of tomatoes increased Rs7.27, ghee Rs1.63, daal mash 1.86, sugar Rs0.07 per kg, banana Rs2.38, eggs Rs2.13 per dozen, and potatoes Rs0.46. The rates of beef, mutton, yogurt, and wheat had also shot up, according to PBS.

Meanwhile, the price of chicken decreased Rs16.95, garlic Rs8.49, onion Rs1.37 per kg. The LPG cylinder for a residential user also saw a Rs9.59 drop in price. The rates of masoor and moong lentils, fresh milk, and split chickpeas also fell over the last week.


More From Pakistan:

Signal registrations increased as WhatsApp stops working

Signal registrations increased as WhatsApp stops working
Multan farmers protest price hikes; announce dharna on March 31

Multan farmers protest price hikes; announce dharna on March 31
WhatsApp down: App starts working again for some after global outage

WhatsApp down: App starts working again for some after global outage
Experts highlight conservation, sustainable use of water ahead of World Water Day

Experts highlight conservation, sustainable use of water ahead of World Water Day
What do Daska voters prioritise while casting their ballot?

What do Daska voters prioritise while casting their ballot?
Buzdar breaks silence on rumours of his inbound 'removal' as Punjab chief minister

Buzdar breaks silence on rumours of his inbound 'removal' as Punjab chief minister
Pakistanis react to PM Imran Khan's perceived 'lack of hospitality'

Pakistanis react to PM Imran Khan's perceived 'lack of hospitality'

Pakistan was not created to make Nawaz, Zardari rich, PM Imran Khan says

Pakistan was not created to make Nawaz, Zardari rich, PM Imran Khan says
Islamabad imposes new restrictions as coronavirus cases rise

Islamabad imposes new restrictions as coronavirus cases rise
PTI lawmaker Malik Shehzad Awan steps down after being sidelined for NA-249 ticket

PTI lawmaker Malik Shehzad Awan steps down after being sidelined for NA-249 ticket
PPP will not leave the PDM: Nayyar Bukhari

PPP will not leave the PDM: Nayyar Bukhari
Govt eyes ordinance to rescind tax exemptions for various sectors

Govt eyes ordinance to rescind tax exemptions for various sectors

Latest

view all