Inflation drops by 0.19% in Pakistan over last week: PBS

Inflation in the country dropped down by 0.19% to 13.21% over the last week, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said in a weekly report issued Friday.



Over the last week, the rates of 22 commodities increased, nine decreased, and the price of 20 remained stable.

The price of tomatoes increased Rs7.27, ghee Rs1.63, daal mash 1.86, sugar Rs0.07 per kg, banana Rs2.38, eggs Rs2.13 per dozen, and potatoes Rs0.46. The rates of beef, mutton, yogurt, and wheat had also shot up, according to PBS.

Meanwhile, the price of chicken decreased Rs16.95, garlic Rs8.49, onion Rs1.37 per kg. The LPG cylinder for a residential user also saw a Rs9.59 drop in price. The rates of masoor and moong lentils, fresh milk, and split chickpeas also fell over the last week.



