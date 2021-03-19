Can't connect right now! retry
Multan farmers rally to protest price hikes, announce dharna on March 31

Farmers demand waiver of electricity bills for tube wells, subsidy on fertilizer and diesel. Photo: PPI
  • Multan farmers took out a tractor rally on Friday to protest increase in prices of electricity, diesel, and fertiliser.
  • Kissan Ittehad announces to stage sit-ins in Lahore on March 31.
  • Say govt bought agricultural produce at low prices yet hiked prices of everything else.

MULTAN: The Kissan Ittehad (farmer's association) on Friday took to the streets, sitting on their tractors, to protest the hike in prices of electricity, fertilisers, agricultural products, and diesel, Geo Urdu reported.

The farmers have also announced to stage a dharna on March 31, 2021, to continue their protest.

In Multan, the tractor rally passed through the city's NLC bypass and reached Chowki No 9 and Eid Gah Road in Khanewal.

The protesting farmers stopped at various points during the rally to chant slogans, while many of them also held placards, the report said.

Photo: PPI

The protesters said that on March 31, farmers from all over Pakistan would reach Lahore on their tractors and stage sit-ins there.

According to the protesters, the PTI-led government bought agricultural commodities at very low prices, so much so that farmers could not even attain a breakeven. 

And despite losses, farmers were compelled to pay hiked prices for diesel, electricity, and fertiliser.

Photo: PPI

"Everything is so expensive, the agricultural community is on the verge of collapse," the protesting farmers said, per the report.

The farmers have demanded a waiver of the electricity bills for running tube wells as well as subsidy on electricity, fertilisers, and diesel. 

