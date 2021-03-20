Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Mar 20 2021
Justin Bieber supported by MLK's family amid backlash

Saturday Mar 20, 2021

Justin Bieber, who faced criticism for using clips of Martin Luther King's speeches on his latest album Justice, got support from the civil rights icon’s daughter Bernice King. 

The Canadian pop star used MLK’s words on two tracks – '2 Much' and 'Die For You' – of his album which mostly filled with love songs.

Listeners criticised the 'Yummy' singer's decision and shared their issues on Twitter as one wrote: 'Justin Bieber has an MLK Interlude on his album. Then, an 80’s inspired pop song about dying for love comes on next.’

Another tweeted: 'Justin Bieber really used an audio clip form Martin Luther King jr about injustice as the into for a love song about Hailey Baldwin….because that makes sense.'

The third one responded as saying: 'justin bieber profiting off of the civil rights movement as a white man is weird. his album is called ‘justice’ and has an MLK interlude but speaks nowhere of social justice, and is focused on love and relationships… huh?’

Another wrote: ‘I really assumed the new Bieber album was going to be about social change and civil rights activism with the title and an “MLK interlude” but it’s about obsessive love and I’m so disappointed. It’s like Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr was used and it feels so wrong. I am sad.'

On the other hand MLK’s daughter Bernice King came in Hailey Bieber's sweetheart's support and thanked Justin for his positive approach in her tweet: ‘Each of us, including artists and entertainers, can do something. ‘Thank you, @justinbieber , for your support, in honor of #Justice, of @TheKingCenter ’s work and of our #BeLove campaign, which is a part of our global movement for justice. #MLK #EndRacism.’

Justin Bieber's new album 'Justice', which is the sixth studio album of the singer, mostly serves as an ode to the love of his life.

