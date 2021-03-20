Pakistan to fix prices of Russian, Chinese COVID-19 vaccines ‘in a day or two’

The first consignment of Sputnik V arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday.

The drug pricing committee of DRAP has analysed the landing prices of both the Russian and Chinese vaccines and recommended their prices to the Cabinet.

The announcement is likely to be made within the next 24 to 48 hours.

Only the Russian Sputnik V vaccine is available in the country for commercial sale.

KARACHI: The federal authorities will fix the prices of Russian and Chinese coronavirus vaccines ‘in a day or two’ after the drug pricing committee of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) recommended the prices of both the vaccines to the federal Cabinet, according to a report published in The News on Saturday.



When asked what the prices of Russian vaccine Sputnik V and single-dose Chinese vaccine Cansino would be in Pakistan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Faisal Sultan told the publication that DRAP's drug pricing committee has “recommended a number” to the Cabinet.

The pricing issue has been expedited after the arrival of the Russia-made Sputnik V vaccine in the country and the government’s decision to fix the prices itself.

Report: Sputnik V vaccine imported in Pakistan at a cost price of $22.5 per dose

An official of the DRAP told The News that the drug pricing committee analysed the landing prices of both the Russian and Chinese vaccines and recommended their prices to the cabinet, adding that now the government is likely to announce the prices within a couple of days.

“Most probably (recommended prices) will be approved by circulation due to urgency,” an official of the National Health Services said when asked if the Cabinet would discuss the recommended prices in its meeting, which usually takes place on every Tuesday in Islamabad.

The official maintained that SAPM Faisal Sultan would circulate the recommended prices to the cabinet members and on their recommendations and approval from Prime Minister Imran Khan, these prices are likely to be notified within the next 24 to 48 hours.

Read more: Govt reverses decision on uncapped prices for privately imported coronavirus vaccines

Officials said fixing the prices of COVID-19 vaccines was a tricky business for the federal government as it could result in strong criticism from the opposition, civil society and people if the prices are very high and unaffordable for most of the people as nowhere in the world, COVID-19 vaccine is being administered commercially.

They said many people wanted to get COVID-19 jabs in the private sector as currently only elderly and healthcare workers were being inoculated in Pakistan but added that if vaccine prices would be too high.