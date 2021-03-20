Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Mar 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Hailey Bieber details the ordeal of getting 'terrorised' by online trolls

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 20, 2021

Hailey Bieber said she almost felt like 'hiding' her marriage because of the backlash she got

Hailey Bieber has come forth detailing the harrowing experience of dealing with trolls who spew hate online. 

The supermodel, who is gracing the cover of Elle's upcoming edition, said she almost felt like 'hiding' her marriage because of the backlash she got.

Speaking to the magazine, Hailey said, "In the beginning of our marriage, I just wanted to hide. I was like, ‘I don’t want people so in my business. I feel like everybody’s up my [expletive].’ I was like, ‘Can there be no anonymity? Can I have any of it back?’" 

Hailey revealed that the hate only got worse, with fans and the paparazzi wanting to know every small detail about the couple.

 "I remember someone telling me that (turning off the public comments) really lowers your engagement. And I was like, ‘I could give a [expletive] about engagement! People are terrorizing me. Engagement, enschagement. I don’t care!’" she said.

More From Entertainment:

Priyanka Chopra drops bombshells about dating Nick Jonas in Oprah Winfrey tell-all

Priyanka Chopra drops bombshells about dating Nick Jonas in Oprah Winfrey tell-all
Prince Harry reeling with mental health issues since Diana's death, says biographer

Prince Harry reeling with mental health issues since Diana's death, says biographer

Queen's birthday celebrations: Official parade Trooping the Colour won't go ahead in traditional form

Queen's birthday celebrations: Official parade Trooping the Colour won't go ahead in traditional form
Addison Rae drops her first single 'Obsessed'

Addison Rae drops her first single 'Obsessed'
Britney Spears is contemplating giving explosive interview to Oprah Winfrey

Britney Spears is contemplating giving explosive interview to Oprah Winfrey
Inside Prince Harry and William's 'decades-old complicated' relationship with Charles

Inside Prince Harry and William's 'decades-old complicated' relationship with Charles

Kendall Jenner puts on stylish display in green outfit as she steps out with friends

Kendall Jenner puts on stylish display in green outfit as she steps out with friends
Prince Harry shares how he coped with the loss of Princess Diana at age 12

Prince Harry shares how he coped with the loss of Princess Diana at age 12
Jennifer Lopez shares snaps in wedding gown from Shotgun Wedding set

Jennifer Lopez shares snaps in wedding gown from Shotgun Wedding set
Justin Bieber supported by MLK's family amid backlash

Justin Bieber supported by MLK's family amid backlash
Britney Spears' fans get angry over Abby Lee Miller's harsh criticism for her dance video

Britney Spears' fans get angry over Abby Lee Miller's harsh criticism for her dance video
Game of Thrones: Three potential spin-offs in the works on HBO

Game of Thrones: Three potential spin-offs in the works on HBO

Latest

view all