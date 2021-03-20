Priyanka Chopra drops bombshells about dating Nick Jonas in Oprah Winfrey tell-all

Can't connect right now! retry
Priyanka Chopra 'did not take it seriously' when Nick Jonas texted her saying he wants to take her out

Priyanka Chopra has made surprising revelations about her and Nick Jonas and the time they were dating each other during her upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey. 

The global icon said she 'did not take it seriously' when Nick texted her saying he wants to take her out to dinner. 

In the new promo of the tell-all, Pee Cee tells Winfrey how she fell in love with Nick. 

Priyanka said, “I may have judged the book by the cover, I didn’t honestly take it seriously when Nick was texting me, you know, I was 35, I was like I want to get married, I want to have kids, and he is, you know in his 20s, and I don’t know if that’s something he’d want to do, like I did that to myself for a while, till I actually went out with him and nothing surprised me more than him."

"He is such a self-assured man, so sensible, so excited about my achievements, my dreams, such a true partnership that he offers me in everything that we do together," she added. 



