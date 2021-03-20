Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Mar 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Zayn Malik thinks 1D bandmate Niall Horan is a better musician than him

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 20, 2021

'Niall Horan is my favourite. Niall makes the best music,' said Zayn Malik 

Zayn Malik came forth lavishing praises on One Direction band member, Niall Horan, saying he creates better music than him. 

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM's Debatable, Malik dished what he thinks of his former bandmates. 

When asked who he thinks is number two in the back of his mind when it came to the 1D members' music, including Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall, Malik said he does not think there's a comparison between them all. 

 Zayn laughed it off initially stating how it's not fair for him to rank the members as he was a part of One Direction.

 "I don't think there's a comparison," the Vibez singer stated. However, he later changed his mind and confessed, "I’ll tell you what. Niall‘s my favourite. How about that? There you go. Niall makes the best music. There you go."

When the host further asked if Niall's music is better than his, Malik concluded, "Yeah, we'll say that. He makes better music than me. Yeah, I’m a Niall fan."

More From Entertainment:

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s courtroom showdown could ‘traumatise’ their kids

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s courtroom showdown could ‘traumatise’ their kids
Priyanka Chopra drops bombshells about dating Nick Jonas in Oprah Winfrey tell-all

Priyanka Chopra drops bombshells about dating Nick Jonas in Oprah Winfrey tell-all
Hailey Bieber details the ordeal of getting 'terrorised' by online trolls

Hailey Bieber details the ordeal of getting 'terrorised' by online trolls

Prince Harry reeling with mental health issues since Diana's death, says biographer

Prince Harry reeling with mental health issues since Diana's death, says biographer

Queen's birthday celebrations: Official parade Trooping the Colour won't go ahead in traditional form

Queen's birthday celebrations: Official parade Trooping the Colour won't go ahead in traditional form
Addison Rae drops her first single 'Obsessed'

Addison Rae drops her first single 'Obsessed'
Britney Spears is contemplating giving explosive interview to Oprah Winfrey

Britney Spears is contemplating giving explosive interview to Oprah Winfrey
Inside Prince Harry and William's 'decades-old complicated' relationship with Charles

Inside Prince Harry and William's 'decades-old complicated' relationship with Charles

Kendall Jenner puts on stylish display in green outfit as she steps out with friends

Kendall Jenner puts on stylish display in green outfit as she steps out with friends
Prince Harry shares how he coped with the loss of Princess Diana at age 12

Prince Harry shares how he coped with the loss of Princess Diana at age 12
Jennifer Lopez shares snaps in wedding gown from Shotgun Wedding set

Jennifer Lopez shares snaps in wedding gown from Shotgun Wedding set
Justin Bieber supported by MLK's family amid backlash

Justin Bieber supported by MLK's family amid backlash

Latest

view all