Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Mar 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry enjoys bike ride around Montecito after explosive Oprah tell-all

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 20, 2021

Prince Harry ventured out for the first time since he and Meghan Markle shook the world with their interview with Oprah Winfrey. 

New photos making rounds online show the Duke of Sussex enjoying a relaxing bike ride in Montecito, rocking an all-black athletic look.

Only a short distance away from him, his security team tailed him to keep all possible signs of threat at bay.

His outing comes after he and Meghan sat down with Oprah and told their side of the story regarding their exit from the British royal family, making some bombshell claims that have since intensified their feud with the monarchy. 

More From Entertainment:

Rupert Grint will reprise his ‘Harry Potter’ role but under one condition

Rupert Grint will reprise his ‘Harry Potter’ role but under one condition

Meghan Markle's hidden agenda behind bombshell interview exposed by TV expert

Meghan Markle's hidden agenda behind bombshell interview exposed by TV expert

Country singer Dolly Parton gets her own comic book

Country singer Dolly Parton gets her own comic book
Brad Pitt goes cruising on a bike amidst Angelina Jolie's domestic abuse claims

Brad Pitt goes cruising on a bike amidst Angelina Jolie's domestic abuse claims
Prince Harry, William planning reunion after Oprah tell-all wreaks havoc

Prince Harry, William planning reunion after Oprah tell-all wreaks havoc

Meghan Markle gets fiercely defended by ‘Suits' costar D.B. Woodside amidst royal drama

Meghan Markle gets fiercely defended by ‘Suits' costar D.B. Woodside amidst royal drama
Zayn Malik thinks 1D bandmate Niall Horan is a better musician than him

Zayn Malik thinks 1D bandmate Niall Horan is a better musician than him
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s courtroom showdown could ‘traumatise’ their kids

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s courtroom showdown could ‘traumatise’ their kids
Priyanka Chopra drops bombshells about dating Nick Jonas in Oprah Winfrey tell-all

Priyanka Chopra drops bombshells about dating Nick Jonas in Oprah Winfrey tell-all
Hailey Bieber details the ordeal of getting 'terrorised' by online trolls

Hailey Bieber details the ordeal of getting 'terrorised' by online trolls

Prince Harry reeling with mental health issues since Diana's death, says biographer

Prince Harry reeling with mental health issues since Diana's death, says biographer

Queen's birthday celebrations: Official parade Trooping the Colour won't go ahead in traditional form

Queen's birthday celebrations: Official parade Trooping the Colour won't go ahead in traditional form

Latest

view all