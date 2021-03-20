Prince Harry enjoys bike ride around Montecito after explosive Oprah tell-all

Prince Harry ventured out for the first time since he and Meghan Markle shook the world with their interview with Oprah Winfrey.



New photos making rounds online show the Duke of Sussex enjoying a relaxing bike ride in Montecito, rocking an all-black athletic look.

Only a short distance away from him, his security team tailed him to keep all possible signs of threat at bay.

His outing comes after he and Meghan sat down with Oprah and told their side of the story regarding their exit from the British royal family, making some bombshell claims that have since intensified their feud with the monarchy.