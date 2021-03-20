Can't connect right now! retry
Tourists to northern areas will now require negative COVID-19 test

A scenic view of a valley in Gilgit-Baltistan. — Photo shared by PM Imran Khan

Tourists looking to visit Gilgit-Baltistan will now be required to produce a negative COVID-19 test, according to a notification by the region's home department.

The notification was issued by Muhammad Ali Randhawa, GB secretary home and prisons department, and states "tourists having valid COVID-19 negative certificates shall be allowed to enter into Gilgit-Baltistan".

The new rule has been put into place in compliance with the health advisory issued by the GB health department under the GB Epidemic Diseases (Prevention & Control) Ordinance, 2020.

All concerned departments have been directed to "ensure strict compliance" to the tourism safety precautions already outlined by the department.

The decision comes into force immediately and will remain in effect till further notice, the notification said.

The region has recorded 4,967 confirmed cases and 103 deaths, according to the government dashboard for coronavirus.

The last rise in cases was reported on March 18, when two new people tested positive for the virus.




