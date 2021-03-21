Can't connect right now! retry
world
Sunday Mar 21 2021
By
AFP

In London, thousands protest against coronavirus lockdown restrictions

By
AFP

Sunday Mar 21, 2021

An image from a London protest from 2020 where a woman gestures after she falls down. Photo: AFP 
  • London Police arrest 36 people for violating lockdown rules
  • Police response under increased scrutiny after recent criticism
  • Police say several officers injured after protesters "threw missiles" at them

LONDON: Thousands of people turned up on the streets of London on Saturday to protest against the ongoing coronavirus restrictions, with police arresting 36 people.

London Police, under increased scrutiny for breaking up recent protests, took action against protesters for breaching the months-old virus regulations that outlaw leaving home except for a limited number of reason.

Several thousand people were estimated to have gathered for the demonstrations, which began Saturday lunchtime at Hyde Park.

After the crowd marched through central London, a group of around 100 returned to the park where police said they threw missiles at officers.

"Several were injured as a result of targeted assaults," Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, who led the policing operation, said in a statement.

"It is totally unacceptable and saddening that officers enforcing regulations that are there to protect us all were the victims of violent attacks."

England's Covid-19 lockdown measures have been in place since early January, when Britain saw a surge in infection rates, hospitalisations and deaths.

The situation has improved markedly since then, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson last month outlined a gradual easing of the restrictions, with the stringent stay-at-home order set to end later this month.

Anti-lockdown demonstrations by hundreds or even thousands have occurred regularly during the pandemic, often resulting in a small number of arrests.

However, the police response to Saturday's protests was under particular scrutiny in light of the outrage over the Met's handling of a vigil last weekend for a woman who was allegedly kidnapped and murdered by a member of the same force.

On that occasion, police scuffled with the predominantly female crowd of several hundred and physically restrained demonstrators, arresting four people.

Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick, who faced calls to resign in the aftermath, agreed to both internal and independent reviews into how officers responded.

But in a development likely to increase pressure on the force, The Observer newspaper revealed Sunday that Met employees faced hundreds of sexual misconduct allegations between 2012 and 2018.

According to documents the paper accessed under freedom of information laws, 119 of the 594 complaints were upheld after investigation.

The accusations probed included that an officer had had sex with a rape victim and another had assaulted a domestic abuse survivor, it said.

The rape victim complained the officer "took advantage of her vulnerability and had sex with her on two occasions", The Observer reported, with the officer subsequently dismissed.

The Met told the paper the claims involve "a small percentage of staff" but that it takes "allegations of this nature extremely seriously".

"If standards are proven to have fallen below what is expected, we take appropriate action to ensure both accountability and that lessons are learnt from each case," it added.

Meanwhile, recent events have also sparked renewed debate about legal curbs on protests during the pandemic.

More than 60 lawmakers signed a letter Saturday, co-ordinated by rights groups Liberty and Big Brother Watch, warning that criminalising protest "is not acceptable and is arguably not lawful".

More From World:

Kuwait FM enters self-isolation following meeting with PM Imran Khan

Kuwait FM enters self-isolation following meeting with PM Imran Khan
UK PM Boris Johnson gets first AstraZeneca jab, urges people to 'please go and get it'

UK PM Boris Johnson gets first AstraZeneca jab, urges people to 'please go and get it'
Indian, Sri Lankan premiers wish speedy recovery to PM Imran Khan

Indian, Sri Lankan premiers wish speedy recovery to PM Imran Khan
Foreign diplomats wish PM Imran Khan prompt, speedy recovery from COVID-19

Foreign diplomats wish PM Imran Khan prompt, speedy recovery from COVID-19
Nowruz 2021 being celebrated worldwide today

Nowruz 2021 being celebrated worldwide today
Clive Stafford Smith organised Moussavi-Akbar second meeting

Clive Stafford Smith organised Moussavi-Akbar second meeting
WHO urges world to keep administering AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine

WHO urges world to keep administering AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine
Maskless woman who coughed on Uber driver faces up to 16 years in jail

Maskless woman who coughed on Uber driver faces up to 16 years in jail
Drone attack on Riyadh oil refinery caused fire: Saudi energy ministry

Drone attack on Riyadh oil refinery caused fire: Saudi energy ministry
Following Moscow summit, Afghan government, Taliban agree to expedite peace talks

Following Moscow summit, Afghan government, Taliban agree to expedite peace talks
Coronavirus: Indian drugmaker to produce 200 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

Coronavirus: Indian drugmaker to produce 200 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine
BJP has sown the seeds of hatred in multicultural India: EU human rights chief

BJP has sown the seeds of hatred in multicultural India: EU human rights chief

Latest

view all